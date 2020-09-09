Govt’s inaction to remove obscene contents from online irks HC





The court also issued a rule asking as to why a regulation should not be made for monitoring the web contents.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the rule after hearing a writ petition.

Advocate Tanvir Ahmed along with lawyer Abdullah Abu Syed and Ashif Parvez appeared for the writ petition during the hearing.

On July 15, a virtual HC bench directed the government to remove all the objectionable video contents from the online platform.









The virtual court advised the petitioner to file the writ again with a regular bench.

As per the court order, the authorities concerned have to remove all controversial video contents from online platforms within 15 days of receiving the order. The High Court also directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a report within four weeks on the actions taken against the people who created such contents.

According to the writ, several video streaming services operating in the country are streaming inappropriate contents which are causing deterioration in the moral values of the younger generation.

