Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:45 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Govt’s inaction to remove obscene contents from online irks HC

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government as to why its inaction to remove the obscene contents from online platforms should not be declared illegal.
The court also issued a rule asking as to why a regulation should not be made for monitoring the web contents.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the rule after hearing a writ petition.
Advocate Tanvir Ahmed along with lawyer Abdullah Abu Syed and Ashif Parvez appeared for the writ petition during the hearing.
On July 15, a virtual HC bench directed the government to remove all the objectionable video contents from the online platform.




The virtual court advised the petitioner to file the writ again with a regular bench.
As per the court order, the authorities concerned have to remove all controversial video contents from online platforms within 15 days of receiving the order. The High Court also directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a report within four weeks on the actions taken against the people who created such contents.
According to the writ, several video streaming services operating in the country are streaming inappropriate contents which are causing deterioration in the moral values of the younger generation.
Secretaries of Post and Telecommunications Division, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and Ministry of Information, Chairman of BTRC, the Inspector General of Police, including eight persons, were made respondents in the writ petition.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt’s inaction to remove obscene contents from online irks HC
Khashoggi trial fell short on transparency: UN
ACC seeks stay on Khalidi’s bail
Sinha murder probe report submitted to Home Ministry
Three new paddy varieties get approval
One more mosque blast victim dies
Journalist sues OC Pradeep, 29 others
GCA in Dhaka to be milestone for int’l partnership: FM Momen


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft