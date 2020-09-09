Video
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:45 AM
Khashoggi trial fell short on transparency: UN

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020

RIYADH, Sept 8: A Saudi court on Monday overturned five death sentences over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, in a final ruling that was condemned by his fiancee and slammed by a UN expert as a "parody of justice".
UN spokesman Rupert Colville, while noting that the global body opposes the death penalty, said the Khashoggi trial lacked transparency and fell short on assigning accountability for the crime.
"This is case where there has not been proper transparency in the justice process, those responsible should be prosecuted and given sentences commensurate with the crime," he said in Geneva. "There is a whole issue of transparency and accountability in the case."
Khashoggi's fiancee also denounced the verdict on social media. "The ruling handed down today in Saudi Arabia again makes a complete mockery of justice," Hatice Cengiz said on Twitter. "The Saudi authorities are closing the case without the world knowing the truth of who is responsible for Jamal's murder. Who planned it, who ordered it, where is the body? These are the most important questions that remain totally unanswered,"
Khashoggi went missing on October 2, 2018, while visiting the consulate in Istanbul. Turkish authorities later revealed he was murdered inside the building by a Saudi assassination team. His body has never been found.




The trial was widely criticised by rights groups who noted no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty. The independence of the court was also brought into question.
Many Saudis hailed Monday's ruling in comments on Twitter, a platform favoured by pro-government supporters. Some said the verdict ended one of the most difficult political cases the kingdom has faced, while others said it makes Saudi Arabia the "land of justice" and a "country where rights are never lost".   -AFP


