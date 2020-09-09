ACC seeks stay on Khalidi’s bail

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a petition seeking stay on a High Court order that granted anticipatory bail to Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the Editor-in-Chief of the online news portal bdnews24.com, in a corruption case involving Tk 42 crore. The ACC prayed to the Chamber Judge Court of the Appellate Division to stay Khalidi's bail order granted on August 26 by a High Court bench.

The chamber judge might hold hearing on the ACC's stay petition on Thursday.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, lawyer of ACC confirmed the matter on Tuesday that he filed the petition on August 27. There are specific allegations against Toufique Imrose Khalidi of committing corruption, Khurshid said.







