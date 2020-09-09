Sinha murder probe report submitted to Home Ministry





The Minister, however, didn't disclose the content of the report as another investigation, following the order of a court, is ongoing.

The committee chief Mizanur Rahman Additional Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram submitted the report to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at noon on Monday. Mizanur Rahman, lead the four-member probe body formed by the Home Ministry. He was accompanied by Lt Col SM Sazzad Hossain, the representative of the Armed Forces Division, in the panel.

The committee members talked to 68 people related in many ways to the incident and recorded their statements, he said adding that the report was finalised unanimously after scrutinising their statements.

"The report will show why the incident took place and who are responsible for it," Mizanur Rahman said.

Sinha was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur Check Post in Teknaf on July 31. The Home Ministry subsequently formed a three-member strong committee to probe the incident. Later, two more members were added to the panel.

"The authorities asked the panel to investigate the motive and cause of the shooting and to draw recommendations to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future," the Home Minister said after receiving the report.

"This is a complete report, but we haven't checked it yet. Our secretary will analyse the report and take actions accordingly," the Home Minister said. He, however, refused to be drawn further into the matter, citing an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

"You must be aware that police are investigating the incident as per a court order. That's why we can't say anything in public. We'll inform the court about the report. The court can also collect the report from us for the investigation if it wants. This falls completely within the authority of the court."

The Ministry will take action against those named in the investigation report, said the Home Minister. Asked whether the incident was pre-planned, Kamal said, "I have just received the report. We're not aware of its content. Let us study it and then we'll inform you."

"It was an unfortunate incident and we hope this is never repeated. The report explains how and why it happens -- we need to study it," Kamal said. The incident will not diminish the role of the police as a public security organ, according to the head of the probe panel.

"This incident does not in any way undermine the role of our police force which works tirelessly to maintain law and order in the country," said Mizanur.

The report on Sinha's killing was more than a month in the making, he noted, adding it thoroughly analysed the cause of the shooting and recommended measures to prevent such incidents in future.

"In our action plan, we drew up a list of people who were possibly involved in the incident. In the end, 58 names were on the list. We interrogated these 58 people, recorded their statements. We also went to the scene of the shooting," he said.

"We re-enacted the incident with APBN personnel at night to try and understand what happened. I went to the hill where Maj Sinha went. I talked to the people there. We have made a thorough analysis of the factors that triggered the incident and placed our recommendations."

The Home Ministry's public security division formed the probe committee on August 2 after Maj (retd) Sinha was shot dead at a police check point on Marine Drive in Teknaf upazila on July 31. Three other members of the committee are Shahjahan Ali, additional district magistrate of Cox's Bazar; Lt Col SM Sazzad Hossain, representative of the armed forces division of Bangladesh Army and Zakir Hossain Khan, additional deputy inspector general of Chattogram range.

On July 31 night, Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.















