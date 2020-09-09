Three new paddy varieties get approval





The National Seed Board (NSB) under the Agriculture Ministry has given its final nod to release three more new paddy varieties developed by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).The varieties are BRRI Dhan 97, BRRI Dhan 98 and BRRI Dhan 99. Of the three varieties BRRI Dhan 98 is cultivable during the Aush season while BRRI Dhan 97 and BRRI Dhan 99 are saline tolerant for Boro season.BRRI Senior Liaison Officer Md. Abdul Monin told this correspondent that the NSB led by its Chairman and also secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, cleared the seeds of the three varieties at a meeting held at the ministry on Tuesday.With the approval, field level officials of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) will now start motivating farmers to grow the new varieties with higher production capacity, he added. He also informed that BRRI Dhan 97 and BRRI Dhan 99 will replace the existing variety of BRRI Dhan 47 while BRRI Dhan 98 is the complementary replacement of BRRI Dhan 47.