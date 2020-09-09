One more mosque blast victim dies

One more person, who suffered severe injuries in Narayanganj mosque blast, died on Tuesday at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, raising the death toll to 28. The deceased was identified as Abdul Hanan. The conditions of the rest nine injured patients, who are undergoing treatment at the institute, are critical.

They are battling for their lives at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the institute, said physicians. One injured patient left the hospital on Monday after recovery.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd continued their digging work for the second consecutive day on Tuesday around Paschim Talla Baitus Salat Jame Mosque to detect gas pipeline leakage.







