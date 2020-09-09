Journalist sues OC Pradeep, 29 others





Faridul Mostafa, recently freed from jail, lodged the case with the court of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah on Tuesday.

After taking the case into cognisance, the court ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit report after investigation.









Various allegations, including physical torture, attempt to murder, false cases, have been brought in the case. Faridul was freed from jail on August 27 after over 11 months as six cases were filed against him for publishing reports against policemen. On Monday, two murder cases were filed against OC Pradeep. With these, 10 murder cases have, so far, been filed against him.

Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of July 31.



Cox's Bazar, Sept 8: Journalist Faridul Mostafa Khan has filed a case against suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, the main accused in Maj (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan killing case, and 29 others.Faridul Mostafa, recently freed from jail, lodged the case with the court of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah on Tuesday.After taking the case into cognisance, the court ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit report after investigation.Various allegations, including physical torture, attempt to murder, false cases, have been brought in the case. Faridul was freed from jail on August 27 after over 11 months as six cases were filed against him for publishing reports against policemen. On Monday, two murder cases were filed against OC Pradeep. With these, 10 murder cases have, so far, been filed against him.Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of July 31.