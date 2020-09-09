Video
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:45 AM
GCA in Dhaka to be milestone for int’l partnership: FM Momen

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) Chair and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon jointly opening the GCA regional office in Bangladesh virtually on Tuesday. photo : pid

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh is ready to share its experience and best practices regarding adaptation and disaster management with the world.
"We have already formulated 82-year-long "Delta Plan 2100" which is a living test case for all the deltas of the world," Momen made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the South Asian Regional Centre of Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) in Dhaka on Tuesday.
He said the South Asian Regional Centre of Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) in Dhaka will be a milestone for international partnership.
He said after the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic, they will build back their climate resilience much better by making transition to a green economy and investing in more decarbonisation of the production methods and consumption.
"But this requires a strong global commitment and effort," he said, adding that Bangladesh is ready to share her experience and best practices regarding adaptation and disaster management. 
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the GCA.
 Former UN secretary general and GCA Chair Ban Ki-Moon and ministers from Bangladesh and other countries from the South Asia region joined it virtually.
Dr Momen said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had realised the adverse impacts of climate change long ago, and called for greater international cooperation to face the natural calamity in his very first speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 1974.
"Cause of climate change is global, so naturally the solution requires a global initiative. Today's inauguration of the GCA South Asia Regional Office in Dhaka is an important part of that collective initiative," said the Foreign Minister.
In 1970, during a devastating cyclone almost half a million people perished.
"But due to our cyclone and Disaster Preparedness progress in 2009 although we faced similar devastating cyclone and tidal waves, only 190 people died," said the Foreign Minister.
During the establishment of GCA South Asian regional office in Dhaka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was closely associated with other stakeholders including GCA HQ and it would continue to do so in the future, Dr Momen said.
"We hope to receive necessary support from the international development partners in our efforts as it is very easy to achieve and demonstrate climate resilience successes in this region," said the Foreign Minister.


