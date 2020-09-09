HC order on writ on compensation for N’ganj fire victims today





The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam fixed the date for passing the order after concluding hearing on the writ petition on Tuesday.

The Executive Member of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and a resident of Narayanganj Barrister Mar-um Khondaker submitted the writ petition as public interest litigation to the HC on Monday. The petitioner prayed to the HC to order the government to identify the persons responsible for the negligence in repairing the gas pipeline, which reportedly caused the explosion.

It also requested the HC to order the authorities concerned to regularly check the utility service lines, including those of gas, electricity and water, across the country and take necessary measures to make repairs if needed.

In the petition, petitioner Mar-um Khondaker said Titas Gas officials reportedly sought Tk 50,000 from the mosque committee to repair the gas pipeline leak. It did not repair the line, as Titas officials were not given the money, she stated in the petition.















The High Court (HC) will deliver order today (Wednesday) on a writ petition seeking directives on Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Ltd (TGTDCL) to pay Tk 50 lakh as compensation for the families of each deceased and injured in an explosion at a mosque at Fatullah in Narayanganj.The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam fixed the date for passing the order after concluding hearing on the writ petition on Tuesday.The Executive Member of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and a resident of Narayanganj Barrister Mar-um Khondaker submitted the writ petition as public interest litigation to the HC on Monday. The petitioner prayed to the HC to order the government to identify the persons responsible for the negligence in repairing the gas pipeline, which reportedly caused the explosion.It also requested the HC to order the authorities concerned to regularly check the utility service lines, including those of gas, electricity and water, across the country and take necessary measures to make repairs if needed.In the petition, petitioner Mar-um Khondaker said Titas Gas officials reportedly sought Tk 50,000 from the mosque committee to repair the gas pipeline leak. It did not repair the line, as Titas officials were not given the money, she stated in the petition.