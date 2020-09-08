Video
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:32 AM
7m premature deaths annually linked to air pollution: UN Chief

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Highlighting the dangers posed by air pollution, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said air pollution causes an estimated seven million premature deaths every year.
In a message, he urged all to build a better future with blue skies for all, marking the first International Day of Clean Air, reports UN News.
The first International Day of Clean Air for blue skies is being observed around the world on Monday, following the recognition by the United Nations General Assembly of the importance of clean air for the health and day-to-day lives of people.
Globally, nine out of every ten people breathe unclean air, and air pollution causes an estimated seven million premature deaths every year, predominantly in low- and    middle-income countries.
"Air pollution contributes to heart disease, strokes, lung cancer and other respiratory diseases; [it] also threatens the economy, food security and the environment," Guterres said.
"As we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the world needs to pay far greater attention to air pollution, which also increases the risks associated with COVID-19," he said.
This year, while the lockdowns associated with the global pandemic led to dramatic falls in emissions - providing a glimpse of cleaner air in many cities - emissions are already rising again, in some places surpassing pre-COVID levels.
"We need dramatic and systemic change. Reinforced environmental standards, policies and laws that prevent emissions of air pollutants are needed more than ever," stressed Guterres.




Addressing climate change can also cut back air pollution.
"Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees will help reduce air pollution, death and disease," said the Secretary-General, calling on countries to end subsidies for fossil fuels as well as use post-COVID recovery packages to support the transition to healthy and sustainable jobs.
"I call on governments still providing finance for fossil fuel-related projects in developing countries to shift that support towards clean energy and sustainable transport."
"At the international level," he added, "countries need to cooperate to help each other transition to clean technologies."



