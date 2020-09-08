BNP starts selling nomination forms Sept 10





He said they will start selling nomination forms

among the party aspirants for the by-polls at 10:00am on September 10.

Speaking at a press conference, Fakhrul said their party's nomination board will finalise the candidates for Dhaka-5, Dhaka-18, Naogaon-6 and Sirajganj-1 by-elections on September 12.

"We're in favour of taking part in the polls. We stayed away from by-polls to two seats (Bogura and Jessore) due to coronavirus. We've now decided to join the local body polls, including upazila ones," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul said they will also join the upcoming by-elections to the Dhaka-5, Dhaka-18, Naogaon-6 and Sirajganj-1.

The aspirants can collect the nomination forms and submit those by 5:00pm on September 11.









On August 31 last, the party picked Habibur Rahman Habib, a member of the party chairperson's advisory council, as its candidate to contest the Pabna-4 by-election billed for September 26.





