Daily income of 72.6pc families declines during Covid-19 crisis: FAO





The FAO conducted the study among 675 people aged between 10 and 24 in the country's eight divisions in May this year. The USAID and European Union financed the United Nations (UN) body for surveying to assess nutrition awareness, behaviour and food security on Covid-19 issues.

The survey report was disseminated on Monday at a webinar jointly organised by the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) and Food and Agriculture Organisation held at the PIB. The top three measures taken to prevent them from Covid-19 infection were washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, wearing a face mask and covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Nutrition Specialist of MUCH project of FAO Bhami Vora and Planning and Coordination Specialist Pragyan Behera disseminated the study report while speaking in the programme.

The study report said that around 72.6 per cent of the respondents claimed that their family income decreased during of the Covid-19 crisis compared to the previous months. The most affected families were those earning annual income less than Tk 100,000.

In reply to a query regarding indoor or outdoor exercise for staying healthy and fit while being at home during the pandemic, around 65.2 per cent of adolescents and youth reported that they undertook some exercise. The top two exercises were running 38 per cent and stretching, a little more than a quarter of them practiced yoga and 37 per cent of them followed online exercise.

Overall, 45 per cent of respondent reported sleeping for recommended 7 to 9 hours daily. The remaining 55 slept less than the recommended 7 hours a day, the survey findings revealed.

Around 50 per cent respondents mentioned that they had consumed food less during the lockdown period compared to normal situation while 73 per cent of them mentioned they did not buy any meals from outside during the lockdown, it said.

It also revealed that 36.4 per cent families were moderately or severely affected by food insecurity during the pandemic, higher that the national average of 31.5 per cent for adults.

PIB Director Elius Bhuiyan, Chief Technical Adviser of FAO MUCH project Naoki Minamiguchi, Associate Research Director of Food Ministry and Mostafa Faruq Al Banna, also delivered speech at the webinar with PIB Director General Zafar Wazed in the chair.















