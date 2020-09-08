8 Titas officials suspended over mosque blast



A woman can't stop tears after losing dear one's in Narayanganj mosque blast. Her relative succumbed to injuries on Sunday after burnt in the air-conditioner blasts in the mosque on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Titas authority suspended four engineers including Manager (Fotullah Zone) engineer Mohammad Sirajul Islam, Deputy Manager engineer Mahmudur Rahman Rabbi, Assistant Engineer SM Hasan Shahriar, Assistant Engineer Manik Mian for negligence.

Titas authority also suspended four employees including senior supervisor Monibur rahman

Chowdhury, senior developer M. Ayub Ali, helper Hanif mia and Ismail Prodhan for negligence.

Earlier, Titas formed a 5-member committee to investigate whether any gas leakage from its pipeline sparked the fire and subsequent AC blasts at a mosque in Narayanganj.

The committee, headed by Titas gas general manager Abdul Wahab, was asked to submit its report within five working days.

All the power distribution companies concerned were also asked by the Power Division to examine the power connections and the condition of air-conditioners at mosques and other religious institutions located in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has asked the officials concerned of Titas' gas distribution companies to remove all the illegal gas pipelines within the next two months.

He said power and gas connections would not be allowed in the areas developed in an unplanned way.

"Disconnect the gas connections of those consumers who don't have occupancy certificates," he told officials of different gas distribution companies through an online meeting on Monday.

Nasrul said the image of the government and politicians are being tarnished due to corruption by a section of officials at different departments.









"A list of corrupt officials is being prepared. Suspend those officials involved in illegal activities," he said, asking the officials to remove those structures built on gas transmission lines.

Senior Secretary of the Energy Division Anisur Rahman and other top officials of different gas distribution companies participated in the virtual meeting.



Eight officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd working at its Fatullah office were suspended on Monday in connection with the incident of air-conditioner blasts at a mosque in Nayaranganj.Titas authority suspended four engineers including Manager (Fotullah Zone) engineer Mohammad Sirajul Islam, Deputy Manager engineer Mahmudur Rahman Rabbi, Assistant Engineer SM Hasan Shahriar, Assistant Engineer Manik Mian for negligence.Titas authority also suspended four employees including senior supervisor Monibur rahmanChowdhury, senior developer M. Ayub Ali, helper Hanif mia and Ismail Prodhan for negligence.Earlier, Titas formed a 5-member committee to investigate whether any gas leakage from its pipeline sparked the fire and subsequent AC blasts at a mosque in Narayanganj.The committee, headed by Titas gas general manager Abdul Wahab, was asked to submit its report within five working days.All the power distribution companies concerned were also asked by the Power Division to examine the power connections and the condition of air-conditioners at mosques and other religious institutions located in their respective areas.Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has asked the officials concerned of Titas' gas distribution companies to remove all the illegal gas pipelines within the next two months.He said power and gas connections would not be allowed in the areas developed in an unplanned way."Disconnect the gas connections of those consumers who don't have occupancy certificates," he told officials of different gas distribution companies through an online meeting on Monday.Nasrul said the image of the government and politicians are being tarnished due to corruption by a section of officials at different departments."A list of corrupt officials is being prepared. Suspend those officials involved in illegal activities," he said, asking the officials to remove those structures built on gas transmission lines.Senior Secretary of the Energy Division Anisur Rahman and other top officials of different gas distribution companies participated in the virtual meeting.