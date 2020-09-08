

Marina Tabassum 3rd on world’s top 50 thinkers list

She comes just after KK Shailaja, health and social welfare minister for Kerala in India, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for their role in the Covid-19 age.

"Just behind her [Ardern] is the Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum, another woman applying her mind to a pressing practical challenge, although in her case it is climate change: she designs houses on stilts to keep families safe from rising waters," the magazine said while praising the Bangladeshi architect.

Earlier in June, Tabassum was named as one of the honourees for the world's top 50 thinkers 2020 list.

Marina's contribution in creating buildings in tune with their natural environments and embracing the design challenges posed by the environment has earned her this recognition, the magazine said.

Her exhibition of lightweight houses made from locally-sourced materials that perch on stilts and can be moved when the waters rise is highly praised in the international community, says Prospect magazine.

Marina also designed the Bait Ur Rouf mosque in Dhaka which is made of terracotta brick. The design of the mosque represents the Sultanate era.









This mosque, along with her lightweight houses, was all built on a raised platform, which has been effective against the frequent flooding in the country.

She earlier won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture for designing the mosque. -Agencies



