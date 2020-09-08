Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:32 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Marina Tabassum 3rd on world’s top 50 thinkers list

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Marina Tabassum 3rd on world’s top 50 thinkers list

Marina Tabassum 3rd on world’s top 50 thinkers list

Bangladeshi Architect Marina Tabassum has been ranked third in "The world's top 50 thinkers 2020" list of UK-based magazine Prospect.
She comes just after KK Shailaja, health and social welfare minister for Kerala in India, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for their role in the Covid-19 age.
"Just behind her [Ardern] is the Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum, another woman applying her mind to a pressing practical challenge, although in her case it is climate change: she designs houses on stilts to keep families safe from rising waters," the magazine said while praising the Bangladeshi architect. 
Earlier in June, Tabassum was named as one of the honourees for the world's top 50 thinkers 2020 list.
Marina's contribution in creating buildings in tune with their natural environments and embracing the design challenges posed by   the environment has earned her this recognition, the magazine said.
Her exhibition of lightweight houses made from locally-sourced materials that perch on stilts and can be moved when the waters rise is highly praised in the international community, says Prospect magazine.
Marina also designed the Bait Ur Rouf mosque in Dhaka which is made of terracotta brick. The design of the mosque represents the Sultanate era.




This mosque, along with her lightweight houses, was all built on a raised platform, which has been effective against the frequent flooding in the country.
She earlier won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture for designing the mosque.   -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7m premature deaths annually linked to air pollution: UN Chief
BNP starts selling nomination forms Sept 10
Daily income of 72.6pc families declines during Covid-19 crisis: FAO
8 Titas officials suspended over mosque blast
KSA sentences eight people to prison in Khashoggi murder case
Marina Tabassum 3rd on world’s top 50 thinkers list
AL picks Monu for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6
Probe finds gas leakage cause of deadly mosque fire 


Latest News
BNP to join all upcoming polls: Fakhrul
PK Haldar wants to return home
Misbah calls on cricket rivals to tour Pakistan
Belarusian protest leader detained by masked men
Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says
Mominul upbeat to do well against Sri Lanka
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh
UK supports research on vaccine access in Bangladesh
Golam Sarwar made new Bangladesh envoy to Malaysia
Man run over by truck in Mymnsingh
Most Read News
Feni Zila Parishad chairman Aziz Ahmed no more
Narayanganj mosque blast: 8 Titas staff suspended
Why ‘Balsakhi’ and blackboard medium of education suits BD
Digital banking: Today’s demand for future banking
Monu gets AL nomination for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
Truck-jeep collision kills 4 in Habiganj
Probe body submits report to Home Ministry
N'ganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies, 10 in critical condition
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll jumps to 26
37 more virus deaths recorded in country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft