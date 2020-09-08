AL picks Monu for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6

Awami League on Monday announced the names of candidates for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 parliamentary by-polls.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quarter announced the names of the candidates at a virtual press briefing held from his official residence.

The party nominated Jatrabari Thana AL President Monirul Islam Monu for Dhaka-5 and picked Raninagar upazila AL Vice-President and Upazila Parishad Chairman Anawar Hossain Helal for Naogaon -6.

The seats fell vacant following the deaths of Habibur Rahman Molla Israfil Alam.

Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-polls are scheduled for October 1, according to the Election Commission.

The names of the candidates for Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls will be announced later, Quader said.










