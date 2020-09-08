Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:32 AM
latest
Home Front Page

JS By-Polls

AL picks Monu for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Awami League on Monday announced the names of candidates for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 parliamentary by-polls.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quarter announced the names of the candidates at a virtual press briefing held from his official residence.
The party nominated Jatrabari Thana AL President Monirul Islam Monu for Dhaka-5 and picked Raninagar upazila AL Vice-President and Upazila Parishad Chairman Anawar Hossain Helal for Naogaon -6.
The seats fell vacant following the deaths of Habibur Rahman Molla Israfil Alam.
Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-polls are scheduled for October 1, according to the Election Commission.
The names of the candidates for Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls will be announced later, Quader said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7m premature deaths annually linked to air pollution: UN Chief
BNP starts selling nomination forms Sept 10
Daily income of 72.6pc families declines during Covid-19 crisis: FAO
8 Titas officials suspended over mosque blast
KSA sentences eight people to prison in Khashoggi murder case
Marina Tabassum 3rd on world’s top 50 thinkers list
AL picks Monu for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6
Probe finds gas leakage cause of deadly mosque fire 


Latest News
BNP to join all upcoming polls: Fakhrul
PK Haldar wants to return home
Misbah calls on cricket rivals to tour Pakistan
Belarusian protest leader detained by masked men
Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says
Mominul upbeat to do well against Sri Lanka
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh
UK supports research on vaccine access in Bangladesh
Golam Sarwar made new Bangladesh envoy to Malaysia
Man run over by truck in Mymnsingh
Most Read News
Feni Zila Parishad chairman Aziz Ahmed no more
Narayanganj mosque blast: 8 Titas staff suspended
Why ‘Balsakhi’ and blackboard medium of education suits BD
Digital banking: Today’s demand for future banking
Monu gets AL nomination for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
Truck-jeep collision kills 4 in Habiganj
Probe body submits report to Home Ministry
N'ganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies, 10 in critical condition
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll jumps to 26
37 more virus deaths recorded in country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft