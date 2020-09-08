Probe finds gas leakage cause of deadly mosque fire 





More than 50 people were seriously injured. Of them, 37 received multiple burn injuries in their bodies. They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. Of the injured, 27 have already died.

The condition of rest 10 are critical and they are battling for their lives at the hospital as more than 60 per cent of their bodies, including their respiratory tracts, suffered severe burn injuries, said Chief Coordinator of the Institute Dr Samanta Lal.

Investigators also found illegal electricity connection to the mosque and also blamed the mosque managing committee for gross negligence, according to the report.

Authorities of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd have started digging up the road in front of Paschim Talla Baitus Salat Jame Mosque to find out if there was any gas pipeline leakage that caused the blast on Friday.

Workers in presence of police in the morning began digging up the floor beneath the three-storey building from where the gas pipeline is running. Earlier on Sunday, workers went to the spot for work, but were driven away from there.

Mofizul Islam, DGM of Titas Gas, said over 500 workers have been working to find out if there is any old fractured pipe in the distribution line.

An official, wishing anonymity, told media that digging is continuing to find out the main pipeline and if there is any unauthorized branch lines connected to the main line there.

Meanwhile, sufferings of the inhabitants of Talla and adjacent areas mounted as Titas suspended gas supply to the areas since the explosion on Friday night.

Earlier, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Nasrul Hamid Bipu visited the spot on Saturday and asked the Titas authorities to dig up the spot to find if there was any leakage in the gas pipeline that caused the incident.

Titas suspended at least 8 officials for the blast at the mosque in Paschim Talla.

















Narayanganj, Sept 7: Investigators identified gas pipeline leakage as the main cause of the massive explosion at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in Paschim Talla area of Fatulla under Narayanganj Sadar upazila on Friday.More than 50 people were seriously injured. Of them, 37 received multiple burn injuries in their bodies. They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. Of the injured, 27 have already died.The condition of rest 10 are critical and they are battling for their lives at the hospital as more than 60 per cent of their bodies, including their respiratory tracts, suffered severe burn injuries, said Chief Coordinator of the Institute Dr Samanta Lal.Investigators also found illegal electricity connection to the mosque and also blamed the mosque managing committee for gross negligence, according to the report.Authorities of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd have started digging up the road in front of Paschim Talla Baitus Salat Jame Mosque to find out if there was any gas pipeline leakage that caused the blast on Friday.Workers in presence of police in the morning began digging up the floor beneath the three-storey building from where the gas pipeline is running. Earlier on Sunday, workers went to the spot for work, but were driven away from there.Mofizul Islam, DGM of Titas Gas, said over 500 workers have been working to find out if there is any old fractured pipe in the distribution line.An official, wishing anonymity, told media that digging is continuing to find out the main pipeline and if there is any unauthorized branch lines connected to the main line there.Meanwhile, sufferings of the inhabitants of Talla and adjacent areas mounted as Titas suspended gas supply to the areas since the explosion on Friday night.Earlier, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Nasrul Hamid Bipu visited the spot on Saturday and asked the Titas authorities to dig up the spot to find if there was any leakage in the gas pipeline that caused the incident.Titas suspended at least 8 officials for the blast at the mosque in Paschim Talla.