After rice, onion prices shoot up

Onion prices increased in the city's kitchen market by Tk 25 to Tk 30 per kg in a single jump in last three days. Business circles said onion prices soared in India in the past week following supply crunch in local market for flood and rains.

Buyers were buying extra onions in panic remembering last year's crisis starting from September through December. As per Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), local onion prices rose by 67 per cent and imported onions by 83 per cent in one week.

Local traders said onions are not imported this time from India due to coronavirus pandemic. Actually stockists are making it a cause to raise prices and make illegal profits. Floods have also hit the country, but there is no cause to push prices unreasonably high.

Market sources said onion prices started rising in wholesale market from last Friday. After that it started soaring in retail market on Saturday and Sunday. In the first phase, the price of onion increased by Tk 10 per kg on Friday. On Saturday it increases by Tk 15 and on Sunday by another Tk 5 per kg.

A wholesaler at Karwar Bazaar told the Daily Observer, "Last Thursday, I sold local onion at Tk 40 per kg and imported ones at Tk 25. But when I went to buy onions in Shyambazar on Friday, I found prices have gone up. I bought five sacks of onions and sold at Tk 55 per kg before noon on Saturday.

On Saturday I saw onion prices at Shyambazar has gone up further. This is how it was spiraling, he said.

While visiting kitchen markets this correspondent found local onion was selling at Tk 65 to Tk 67 per kg on Monday while it was sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 in last Thursday. Imported onion sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60 compared to Tk 25 last Thursday.

Mohammad Mazed, general secretary of Onion Importers Association at Shyambazar wholesale market in the capital has ruled out any shortage of imported onion. But the rising onion price in Indian market may have played a role here, he said.

Sources said onion prices skyrocketed to Tk 250 per kg in last September and the market may be repeating this time though have enough local stocks.

Sources said, the Commerce Ministry has decided to sell onions at affordable prices through the TCB to keep market stable. Besides, it has also decided to reduce import duty to keep prices down.

On Sunday, the ministry at a meeting reviewed the stock, supply and price situation of essentials and noted that the country has adequate onion stocks and imports are normal.

Dr Zafor Uddin, secretary of the Commerce Ministry warned of strict action if any attempts were made to increase onion prices. Market monitoring teams will be further strengthening, he said.









Sources said that a total of 20-22 lakh tonnes of onion are needed while local production stands at 17-18 tonnes and the rest is imported.





