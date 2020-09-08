Video
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020
C-19 death toll surpasses 4,500 with fresh 37

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh's death toll from Covid-19 has crossed the 4,500-mark with 37 new deaths registering in the 24 hours, taking the death toll at 4,516 while the death rate now stands at 1.38 per cent, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 2,202 people tested positive during the time, raising the total number of cases in the country to 327,359.
So far, 1,644,724 samples have been tested since
March 8 where 15,412 in the last 24 hours - and overall 19.9 per cent of them turned out to be positive. Latest day's infection rate is 14.29 per cent against the samples tested.
The recovery rate is 68.6 per cent. With 3,298 new recoveries, 224,573 patients have recovered from the virus infection.
Currently, there are 98,270 active cases in the country. Bangladesh is seeing 1,984 infections per million against 9,969 tests and 27 are dying.
However, among Monday's deceased's, thirty men and seven women.
Thirteen of them in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, three in Khulna, one each in Mymensingh and Barishal, seven in Rangpur, four in Sylhet and two in Rajshahi.
Thirty-one died in hospital while six died at their homes.
According to DGHS, about 49 per cent of the total deceased are aged above 60 years.
 Division-wise fatalities are 2,184 in Dhaka, 966 in Chattogram, 299 in Rajshahi, 378 in Khulna, 175 in Barishal, 205 in Sylhet, 212 in Rangpur, in 97 from Mymensingh.




Currently, 51,561 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,436 newly-quarantined individuals.


