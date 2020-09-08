6 killed by lightning  in Kushtia, Bogura

Six people including two members of a family were killed and two others were injured in lightning strikes in Kushtia and Bogura districts on Monday.

In Kushtia, three people were killed when a thunderbolt struck them in Doulatpur upazila of the district.

Nishikanto Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Doulatpur Police Station, said Kamal, 25, son of Abjal and Mohibul, 27, son of Nuru of Natnapara village died on the spot when a streak of thunderbolt hit them while working at cropland around 4 pm. -UNB