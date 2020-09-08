HC rejects PK Halder's petition





International Leasing and Finance Service Ltd (ILFSL) filed the petition on behalf of Prashanta Kumar Halder, a former chairman of the company.

Prashanta Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, was allegedly involved in embezzling Tk 3,600 crore.

He was the former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd currently liveing in Canada.









The lone bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order after hearing the petition.

Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, who stood for the petitioner, said PK Halder wanted to come back to the country. A court order is needed for not to harassing or arresting him at the Airport. Replying to the submission of the petition the HC said after his return, he must stay in the custody of law enforcers.

Adv Khurshid Alam Khan was present during the hearing in the HC.

