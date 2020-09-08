HC upholds death penalty of three in murder case





The HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman delivered its verdict after hearing the death reference and appeals of the convicts challenging the trial court verdict against them.

The condemned convicts are Mir Jahan, Emdadul Haque, and Anisur Rahman. The HC commuted the death sentence of Ziaul Haque to life imprisonment.









On May 4 in 2015, the court of Additional District and Session's Judge of Mymensingh sentenced all four convicts to death in the case. Abdur Razzaq Fakir, 32, a poultry trader from Taltola village at Madhupur Bazar in Mymensingh's Tarakanda upazila, was murdered on October 15 in 2008.





