Condition of Ghoraghat UNO Wahida improves





"Wahida's physical condition is much better than before though the right side of her body is still paralyzed. She needs physiotherapy which has already started. It will take some time. Her sense is good and she spoke with her family members, "said neurosurgeon Dr Zahed Hossain while briefing newsmen on the latest condition of the UNO. Asked about whether Wahida is now out of danger, Dr Zahed said, "In case of neuro patients it cannot be said that they are out of danger. But we can say Wahida's condition has improved."

He said, "The 72-hour observation of the doctors ended on Sunday night. For this, we decided today to shift Wahida Khanam to HDU from ICU."

Wahida Khanam was critically injured in an attack by assailants at her home on the upazila parishad premises in the early hours of September 3.









Her father Omar Ali Sheikh was also injured in the attack. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and then Wahida was airlifted to Dhaka. Wahida's brother Sheikh Farid filed a case accusing some unidentified persons with Ghoraghat Police Station the same day.





