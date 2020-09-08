Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:31 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Condition of Ghoraghat UNO Wahida improves

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam will be shifted to High Dependency Unit (HDU) from Intensive Care Unit (ICU) soon, the Medical Board of National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital confirmed on Monday.
"Wahida's physical condition is much better than before though the right side of her body is still paralyzed. She needs physiotherapy which has already started. It will take some time. Her sense is good and she spoke with her family members, "said neurosurgeon Dr Zahed Hossain while briefing newsmen on the latest condition of the UNO.  Asked about whether Wahida is now out of danger, Dr Zahed said, "In case of neuro patients it cannot be said that they are out of danger. But we can say Wahida's condition has improved."
He said, "The 72-hour observation of the doctors ended on Sunday night. For this, we decided today to shift Wahida Khanam to HDU from ICU."
Wahida Khanam was critically injured in an attack by assailants at her home on the upazila parishad premises in the early hours of September 3.




Her father Omar Ali Sheikh was also injured in the attack. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and then Wahida was airlifted to Dhaka. Wahida's brother Sheikh Farid filed a case accusing some unidentified persons with Ghoraghat Police Station the same day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC rejects PK Halder's petition
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic missile club
HC upholds death penalty of three in murder case
Condition of Ghoraghat UNO Wahida improves
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
BNP smells act of sabotage in N’ganj mosque blast
Two more murder cases filed against ex-OC Pradeep
PM to open GCA regional office in BD today


Latest News
BNP to join all upcoming polls: Fakhrul
PK Haldar wants to return home
Misbah calls on cricket rivals to tour Pakistan
Belarusian protest leader detained by masked men
Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says
Mominul upbeat to do well against Sri Lanka
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh
UK supports research on vaccine access in Bangladesh
Golam Sarwar made new Bangladesh envoy to Malaysia
Man run over by truck in Mymnsingh
Most Read News
Feni Zila Parishad chairman Aziz Ahmed no more
Narayanganj mosque blast: 8 Titas staff suspended
Why ‘Balsakhi’ and blackboard medium of education suits BD
Digital banking: Today’s demand for future banking
Monu gets AL nomination for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
Truck-jeep collision kills 4 in Habiganj
Probe body submits report to Home Ministry
N'ganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies, 10 in critical condition
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll jumps to 26
37 more virus deaths recorded in country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft