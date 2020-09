Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content

Facebook authority has appointed a Bangladesh affairs employee -- Sabhanaz Rashid Diya -- to administer Bangladeshi content.The decision to appoint Sabhanaz Rashid as supervisor for Bangladeshi content was announced at a virtual meeting arranged between Facebook's regional headquarter in Singapore and Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar.In the meeting, the Facebook authority introduced Sabhanaz as the Bangladesh affairs employee to Mustafa Jabbar.Quoting officials at Facebook's Singapore office, the ministry sources said, Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, a Bengali speaker, would respond quickly on Bangladesh-related issues and resolve related problems. -Agencies