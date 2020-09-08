Video
BNP smells act of sabotage in N’ganj mosque blast

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

BNP on Monday demanded an immediate inquiry through a high-level expert team to find out whether the recent explosion of ACs at a mosque in Narayanganj was an act of sabotage.
"The nation doesn't know whether the incident (in Narayanganj) happened just for electricity, gas or AC problems or it was a deliberate act of sabotage," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He said, "We think there's an urgent need for a high-level expert committee to look into the matter. It needs to be properly investigated to identify those responsible for the incident and mete out punishment to them."
Fakhrul made the demand at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.
Some 40 people suffered burn injuries as all the air conditioners of Baitus Salam Mosque exploded during Esha prayers at Pashchim Talla in Fatullah, Narayanganj on Friday night. At least 26 of them succumbed to their injuries.
Fakhrul said different government agencies are mysteriously making contradictory remarks about the causes of the explosions. "The fire brigade, the power and gas authorities are making different and conflicting statements about the incident."
He alleged that 27 people died while the rest are fighting for life with serious burn injuries as the government did not take the incident seriously and ensure prompt treatment for them.
The BNP leader said the government should now focus on unearthing the real reasons behind the explosion and its nature instead of thinking of whether the mosque was built legally or not.   -UNB


