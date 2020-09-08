Video
PM to open GCA regional office in BD today

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ban Ki-moon, Chair of the Board of the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) and former Secretary General of the United Nations, will jointly open the Bangladesh regional office of GCA for South Asia (Tuesday) virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence today.
Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Ministers from South Asian countries along with Patrick Verkooijen, Chief Executive Officer of Global Center on Adaptation, will also speak at the launching event to be held at 3.30pm, said the media release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
The opening of the regional adaptation center in Dhaka will be dedicated to the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
After the virtual launching ceremony of the regional Global Centre on Adaptation Bangladesh (GCA Bangladesh), Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen MP and Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin MP will brief journalists about the GCA, its Dhaka office and its future plans and activities.
Following the briefing, experts, academics and representatives from South Asian and global organizations working on climate change will participate in the inaugural GCA South Asia Partnership Forum.




Partnership Forum will discuss on Strategy and Action plan for GCA Bangladesh office. After the panel discussions, the thematic Ambassador of Climate Vulnerable Forum, Saima Wazed Hossain, will also inaugurate Youth Adaptation Network.
The GCA regional center is housed at the new building of the Department of Environment at Agargaon in Dhaka, the release said.


