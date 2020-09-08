BD-India virtual JCC meeting this month





Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephone conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and discussed the issue, a Foreign Ministry release said.

"We had a good discussion on the Joint Consultative Commission meeting. We will hold it at a convenient time for both of us and we hope to do it sometime this month," Momen told the media.

After the telephone conversation, Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

tweeted that he had a warm conversation with Dr Momen. He said they agreed to hold the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) very soon.

"Will continue to work closely to reach the ambitious goals set by our leaders," said the Indian Foreign Minister.









Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has conducted several preparatory meetings for the JCC meeting. Security, border management, trade and investment flows, power and energy, river water sharing, development partnership, transport connectivity, culture, people-to-people contacts are the main agenda from Bangladesh's side in the JCC, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"We are working on it (JCC meet) as the Indian external affairs secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (during his last visit in Dhaka on August 19) emphasised the need for holding a regular meeting of the JCC at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries, that was a signal for us," a senior official said. According to the official, a high-level monitoring mechanism is likely to be set up to regularly review the progress of the ongoing projects.



