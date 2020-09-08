Feni Zila Parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmad passes awayObserver Desk

Video
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:30 AM
Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Feni Zila Parishad Chairman Aziz Ahmmad Chowdhury (Golap Chowdhury) passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Feni early Monday at the age of 81.
Aziz Ahmmad, former president of Feni district unit of Awami League, breathed his last around 2.20am at Feni Diabetics Hospital, family sources said.
He left behind two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
At first, Aziz Ahmmad Chowdhury was the Zila Parishad administrator. He later won the post of chairman in the December 2016 elections. Aziz Ahmmad Chowdhury was born on March 2, 1939. His ancestral home is Hasanpur Chowdhury Bari in Dakshin Anandapur village of Anandapur union of Fulgazi upazila.
After obtaining a BA from Mymensingh Anandamohan College, he started working as a teacher. After a while he became active in politics and social service. In 1964, he became the president of Anandapur Union of the Awami League.




Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Feni Zila Parishad Chairman and former president of Awami League's Feni district unit Aziz Ahmed Chowdhury. In a condolence message, she said that the country and nation suffered an irreplaceable loss with the death of a trusted and skilled politician like him. Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.


