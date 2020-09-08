

Liberation War Museum trustee Tariq Ali dies

He was 75, family sources said.

Ziauddin Tariq Ali, also president of Sammilito Samajik Andolon, breathed his last around 10.20 am.

Tariq Ali left behind his wife, son, daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

He played an important role in the Liberation War.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Liberation War Museum trustee and valiant freedom fighter Ziauddin Tariq Ali.

In a message of condolence, the premier recalled his contribution to materializing the spirit of the Liberation War.

She prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family.















