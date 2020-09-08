Video
Int’l Literacy Day today

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Like other countries around the globe, Bangladesh will observe the International Literacy Day-2020 today in a befitting manner.
This year's theme of the day is "Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond with a focus on the role of educators and changing pedagogies."
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday issued separate messages marking the day.
The President, in his message, said the government is working relentlessly to improve the education system of the country and literacy and skill of the people.




The government is committed to make the country's people viable human resources eliminating illiteracy from the country and enhancing skills of the people by implementing the 'Vision 2041', the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Seventh Five Year Plan, Hamid said.   -Agencies


