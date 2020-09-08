

DNCC spot auctions to continue every week to free footpaths from occupants

He made the announcement while leading a daylong drive to clear the footpaths and roads in various parts of DNCC by removing illegal construction materials, shops and installations.

A total of 32 spot auctions were held in 10 regions of DNCC through which, Tk 13,08,590 were collected and an additional Tk 6,45,000 were collected as fines from the owners of illegal constructions.

A total of 1,200 illegal establishments, shops, sheds, etc were evicted during the drive.

"I have said before that there will be simultaneous raids in 10 areas of DNCC throughout the day. It is normal that people will construct huge buildings but they are leaving bricks, sand and rods on the roads and sidewalks ignoring the law. (As a result) sidewalks are shrinking," said the DNCC Mayor.

He mentioned that similar drives will take place again soon. "I would like to warn that from today onwards, such campaigns will be carried out one day a week," he said.

Atiqul Islam also urged everyone to put up signboards and billboards after paying taxes to the city corporation.

"Signboards and billboards are everywhere in different parts of Dhaka city. No one is taking any permission for them.I request you, you can put up a signboard by paying its tax to city corporation," he said.

DNCC Mayor warned that the removal of signboards and billboards put up without permission will start from September 14. -UNB















