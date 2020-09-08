Video
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:30 AM
C-19 infected Khulna MP airlifted to Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Khulna-6 MP Akhtaruzzaman Babu infected with coronavirus, was airlifted to Dhaka on Monday by MI-171SH helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force on Monday morning.
He was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for better treatment, says a ISPR press release.
The MP has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at his residence in Tutpara area of the Khulna city.




Bangladesh Air Force has been providing emergency air transport and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) assistance in aid to civil power under Bangladesh Armed Forces in dealing with any kind of national crisis and continuing various activities following the policy published by the government to affirm its commitment to meet all emergency needs in a professional manner.
In line with this, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force provided necessary guidance to carry out the medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission.


