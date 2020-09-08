Turkish airlines increase frequency on Istanbul-Dhaka route





"From tomorrow, the Turkish airlines will operate flight from Dhaka to Istanbul on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday," a press release issued by the airlines said.

The airline is operating Istanbul-Dhaka-Istanbul flight through Boeing Dreamliner 787-9, it added.

It also requested all passengers to follow health and travel guidelines of Turkish airlines available at its website.

The Turkish airlines resumed its operation on Dhaka sector on July 17 with three weekly flights after nearly a four months suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 21, the CAAB first imposed a ban on commercial international flight operation to and from 10 countries - Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore - due to the pandemic.

















