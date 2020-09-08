Video
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020
CSE revises CSE-50 Index

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020
Business Correspondent

The Chittagong Stock Exchange has revised its CSE-50 Index on the basis of performance of the listed companies. The new index will be effective from September 20.
The port city's bourse reviews the index twice a year.
After the latest revision, nine companies - Orion Pharma, Confidence Cement, Shahjibazar Power, Standard Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Baraka Power, Doreen Power Generations and Systems, RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh), and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation have been included in CSE-50 Index.
On the other hand, nine companies have been excluded from the list. The companies are: Acme Laboratories, Bank Asia, Eastern Bank, Meghna Petroleum, Olympic Industries, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, Social Islami Bank and Unique Hotel & Resorts.
The final list of 50-index are: ACI, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Bangladesh Steel Re-rolling Mills, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Baraka Power, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company, BBS Cables, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Beximco, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Brac Bank, BSRM Steels, The City Bank, Confidence Cement, Dhaka Bank, Doreen Power Generations and Systems, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Export Import Bank of Bangladesh, First Security Islami Bank, GPH Ispat, Grameenphone, IFAD Autos, IFIC Bank, Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank, Jamuna Oil Company, Khulna Power Company, Lafargeholcim Bangladesh, LankaBangla Finance, Mercantile Bank, MJL Bangladesh, National Bank, National Credit & Commerce Bank, ONE Bank, Orion Pharma, Padma Oil Company, RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh), Shahjalal Islami Bank, Shahjibazar Power Company, Singer Bangladesh, Southeast Bank, Square Pharmaceuticals, Standard Bank, Summit Power, Premier Bank, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, United Commercial Bank, United Power Generation & Distribution Company and Uttara Bank.




The CSE-50 companies accounted for 59.95 per cent of the CSE's market capitalisation and 53.4 per cent of turnover in the past six months as of June 30, 2020.


