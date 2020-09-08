Video
Guide Book Launched

Humayun highlights zero accident policy in industries

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Monday said   achieving sustainable development caps the government policy for industrial sector and zero-accident and zero-pollution are two major targets in this respect.
To this end in view, he said the government has taken necessary steps to prevent industrial accident making sure safe use of gas and storage of boilers, said a press release.  He highlighted the policy objectives in the context of growing industrialization in the country and the need for institutional capacity building to prevent industrial accidents.
He said manpower in the office of the Chief Boiler Inspector under the Ministry of Industries has already been increased and more will be done. 
The industries minister was speaking as chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of "Boiler Use and Inspection Guide" released by the office of the chief boiler inspector at the Industries Ministry in the city.
State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present as the special guest. Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Md Helal Uddin spoke at the function while Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam presided over.
Highlighting the importance of the guide book in preventing industrial accidents, Kamal Mojumder said that the booklet has provided all information related to boiler operation and inspection in a very simple manner.


