Shafiqul Alam AB Bank’s new Independent Director

Shafiqul Alam joined AB Bank as Independent Director with effect from September 7, 2020, says a press release.Alam, having 40 years of banking experience served in different senior management positions in local and multinational banks.Alam started his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank (Bangladesh) in 1980, and served Prime Bank, First Security Islami Bank, United Commercial Bank and retired from Jumuna Bank as Managing Director and CEO (2013-2019). He obtained his M.Sc degree from the University of Dhaka.