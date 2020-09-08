Bank Asia donates 5,000 trees to ‘Project Oxygen’





The initiative is taken by three voluntary organizations, BANDHU Foundation of Bangladesh, Give Bangladesh and Aamrai Bangladesh who planted 49,000 trees in the Amphan affected coastal areas in 49 minutes to commemorate the 49th year of independence of Bangladesh on 04 September 2020.

As part of corporate social responsibility, Bank Asia joined the initiative to save the Sundarban, which protects our country at its own expense. The largest mangrove forest in the world is in need of our support more than ever.

Through this initiative, Volunteers from BANDHU Foundation of Bangladesh, Give Bangladesh and Aamrai Bangladesh worked with 25 local volunteering groups to plant these trees. To ensure long term survival of these trees, the local youth organisations involved in Project Oxygen to look after them over the next one year.

A total of 1,000 local ultra-poor people will look after the fruit bearing trees, and consume the fruits that are expected to grow in a few years.



























