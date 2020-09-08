Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Bank Asia donates 5,000 trees to ‘Project Oxygen’

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk

Bank Asia donated 5,000 trees to "Project Oxygen", a green initiative of tree plantation in the cyclone Amphan-affected coastal areas, Koyra in Khulna.
The initiative is taken by three voluntary organizations, BANDHU Foundation of Bangladesh, Give Bangladesh and Aamrai Bangladesh who planted 49,000 trees in the Amphan affected coastal areas in 49 minutes to commemorate the 49th year of independence of Bangladesh on 04 September 2020.
As part of corporate social responsibility, Bank Asia joined the initiative to save the Sundarban, which protects our country at its own expense. The largest mangrove forest in the world is in need of our support more than ever.
Through this initiative, Volunteers from BANDHU Foundation of Bangladesh, Give Bangladesh and Aamrai Bangladesh worked with 25 local volunteering groups to plant these trees. To ensure long term survival of these trees, the local youth organisations involved in Project Oxygen to look after them over the next one year.
A total of 1,000 local ultra-poor people will look after the fruit bearing trees, and consume the fruits that are expected to grow in a few years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign investors pour into India stocks despite sinking economy
Cheap seats give Chinese airlines a passenger bounce
Emirates airline says returned $1.4 bn in pandemic refunds
Turkish airlines increase frequency on Istanbul-Dhaka route
CSE revises CSE-50 Index
India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China
Humayun highlights zero accident policy in industries
Shafiqul Alam AB Bank’s new Independent Director


Latest News
BNP to join all upcoming polls: Fakhrul
PK Haldar wants to return home
Misbah calls on cricket rivals to tour Pakistan
Belarusian protest leader detained by masked men
Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says
Mominul upbeat to do well against Sri Lanka
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh
UK supports research on vaccine access in Bangladesh
Golam Sarwar made new Bangladesh envoy to Malaysia
Man run over by truck in Mymnsingh
Most Read News
Feni Zila Parishad chairman Aziz Ahmed no more
Narayanganj mosque blast: 8 Titas staff suspended
Why ‘Balsakhi’ and blackboard medium of education suits BD
Digital banking: Today’s demand for future banking
Monu gets AL nomination for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
Truck-jeep collision kills 4 in Habiganj
Probe body submits report to Home Ministry
N'ganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies, 10 in critical condition
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll jumps to 26
37 more virus deaths recorded in country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft