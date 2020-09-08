IPDC, Ajkerdeal.com provide stimulus loan to CMSMEs





To initiate this collaboration, IPDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ajkerdeal.com. Under the MoU, IPDC will provide loans, prioritizing Stimulus Packages, to CMSMEs, which are merchants of the latter organization.

IPDC has already disbursed the first merchants of Ajkerdeal.com under the stimulus package recently.

IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam stated: "IPDC has always backed the community, even more so now during this socio-economic catastrophe as we feel obliged to stand by the businesses that are taking it the hardest."

IPDC has been relentlessly working to provide Stimulus Loans to CMSMEs all over Bangladesh, placing its focus especially on non-metropolitan areas. The objective of collaborating with Ajkerdeal.com is to make this initiative more impactful and faster.

Ajkerdeal.com runs an e-commerce platform where categories of brand products are displayed and sold. It operates its entire supply chain in association with around 10,000 cottage and micro enterprises. Through this collaboration with IPDC, they are prioritizing the potential enterprises that are affected by the pandemic.

Ajkerdeal.com CEO Fahim Mashroor said" "Collaborating with IPDC is a great privilege for us. This initiative will greatly aid the small entrepreneurs working with us and help them overcoming economic challenges they have faced for the pandemic."



















