Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:29 AM
latest
Home Business

China meat imports fall but year-to-date imports surge

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2

Sept 7: China imported 832,000 tonnes of meat in August, customs data showed on Monday, down almost 17per cent from last month, although imports remain high as Beijing tries to plug a shortfall in domestic pork production.
Meat imports in July had reached 998,000 tonnes, but shipments had been expected to slow as exporters suspended cargoes from plants where workers have been infected with the coronavirus. China is also taking additional measures to test arriving shipments for the presence of the virus, which has slowed cargo clearance at some ports. The August number is the lowest since May when China imported 816,000 tonnes of meat.
Imports for the first eight months of the year are still up 73per cent at 6.58 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said on Monday. Customs only began releasing monthly data for all meats combined this year.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign investors pour into India stocks despite sinking economy
Cheap seats give Chinese airlines a passenger bounce
Emirates airline says returned $1.4 bn in pandemic refunds
Turkish airlines increase frequency on Istanbul-Dhaka route
CSE revises CSE-50 Index
India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China
Humayun highlights zero accident policy in industries
Shafiqul Alam AB Bank’s new Independent Director


Latest News
BNP to join all upcoming polls: Fakhrul
PK Haldar wants to return home
Misbah calls on cricket rivals to tour Pakistan
Belarusian protest leader detained by masked men
Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says
Mominul upbeat to do well against Sri Lanka
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh
UK supports research on vaccine access in Bangladesh
Golam Sarwar made new Bangladesh envoy to Malaysia
Man run over by truck in Mymnsingh
Most Read News
Feni Zila Parishad chairman Aziz Ahmed no more
Narayanganj mosque blast: 8 Titas staff suspended
Why ‘Balsakhi’ and blackboard medium of education suits BD
Digital banking: Today’s demand for future banking
Monu gets AL nomination for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
Truck-jeep collision kills 4 in Habiganj
Probe body submits report to Home Ministry
N'ganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies, 10 in critical condition
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll jumps to 26
37 more virus deaths recorded in country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft