Euro-dollar steadies ahead of ECB meeting

LONDON, Sept 7: The euro-dollar exchange rate steadied above $1.18 on Monday as traders took stock of the latest US jobs data and prepared for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to see if policymakers will introduce yet more stimulus.

The dollar has tumbled to more than two-year lows against the euro at the start of September as investors fretted about the strength of a US economic recovery and bet US interest rates would stay low for longer just as policymakers had introduced a significant recovery fund in Europe.

But the greenback has steadied in recent sessions, especially after the euro's brief flirtation with the $1.20 level was followed by selling of the single currency. -Reuters







