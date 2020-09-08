Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:28 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil falls after Saudi cuts prices, China slows imports

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LONDON, Sept 7: Oil prices fell on Monday as Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months and uncertainty over China's oil demand cloud oil markets' recovery.
Brent crude LCOc1 was at $42.04 a barrel, down 62 cents or 1.4per cent by 0859 GMT, after earlier sliding to $41.51, the lowest since July 30.
US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 skidded 63 cents, or 1.6per cent, to $39.14 a barrel after earlier dropping to $38.55, the lowest since July 10.
The world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut the October official selling price for Arab Light crude it sells to Asia by the most since May, indicating demand remains weak. Asia is Saudi Arabia's largest market by region.
"The mood has turned somewhat pessimistic in the second half of last week and the immediate risk is skewed to the downside," said oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga. China, the world's biggest oil importer which has been supporting prices with record purchases, slowed its intake in August and increased its products exports, according to customs data on Monday.
"There are so many uncertainties with regard to the Chinese economy and their relationship with key industrialized countries, with the US and these days, even Europe," Keisuke Sadamori, director for energy markets and security at the International Energy Agency, told Reuters.
"It's not such an optimistic situation - that casts some shadow over the growth outlook."
The Labour Day holiday on Monday marks the traditional end of the peak summer demand season in the United States and that renewed investors' focus on the current lacklustre fuel demand in the world's biggest oil user.
Oil is also under pressure as US companies increased their drilling for new supply after the recent recovery in oil prices.
US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second time in the past three weeks, according to a weekly report by Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N) on Friday.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign investors pour into India stocks despite sinking economy
Cheap seats give Chinese airlines a passenger bounce
Emirates airline says returned $1.4 bn in pandemic refunds
Turkish airlines increase frequency on Istanbul-Dhaka route
CSE revises CSE-50 Index
India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China
Humayun highlights zero accident policy in industries
Shafiqul Alam AB Bank’s new Independent Director


Latest News
BNP to join all upcoming polls: Fakhrul
PK Haldar wants to return home
Misbah calls on cricket rivals to tour Pakistan
Belarusian protest leader detained by masked men
Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says
Mominul upbeat to do well against Sri Lanka
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh
UK supports research on vaccine access in Bangladesh
Golam Sarwar made new Bangladesh envoy to Malaysia
Man run over by truck in Mymnsingh
Most Read News
Feni Zila Parishad chairman Aziz Ahmed no more
Narayanganj mosque blast: 8 Titas staff suspended
Why ‘Balsakhi’ and blackboard medium of education suits BD
Digital banking: Today’s demand for future banking
Monu gets AL nomination for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
Truck-jeep collision kills 4 in Habiganj
Probe body submits report to Home Ministry
N'ganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies, 10 in critical condition
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll jumps to 26
37 more virus deaths recorded in country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft