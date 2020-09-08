Bidding for Energypac IPO begins Sept 21





The bidding will start on September 21 and continue till September 24, the company says in a press release.

The company will collect Tk 150 crores of capital from the market via initial public offering (IPO). The collected amount will be allotted for business expansion, returning bank loans, and bearing IPO operational charges.

According to the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2019, the company's net asset value per share (NAVPS) with revaluation reserves is BDT 45.15, and NAVPS without revaluation reserves is BDT 30.20.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), in the 734th meeting, gave permission to Energypac to determine their cut-off price through electronic bidding on August 5, last.

LankaBangla Investments Ltd is in charge of maintaining the company's issues.

Energypac, one of the country's leading electro-mechanical engineering organizations, was established in 1995. Ever since then, the company has been duly acknowledged for its excellence in power generation, energy, infrastructure, commercial automotive, industrial and commercial building, and assembly and manufacturing fields.

Energypac Ltd is mainly an employee-owned organization since the employees of Energypac own a significant amount of the company shares. The distribution of profit among the employees is maintained under certain established policies.

Ever since its genesis, Energypac has been appraised for its employee friendliness. The company believes that the key pillars under its current superior base are its dynamic workforce and its ingenuity, trust, and integrity.

It is the honesty and dedication of each employee that has enabled Energypac to accomplish the identity it holds today in Bangladesh.

The company aims to terminate the fuel deficit issues in the country and enhance its client support to uphold the lifestyle as a genuine force. Which is why Energypac holds and believes in the slogan - "Energy Works Wonder".















