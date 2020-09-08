Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:28 AM
latest
Home Business

Bidding for Energypac IPO begins Sept 21

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

Energypac Power Generation Ltd (Energypac) has been given a date to set the cut-off price through electronic bidding in the book-building method to raise money from the share market.
The bidding will start on September 21 and continue till September 24, the company says in a press release. 
The company will collect Tk 150 crores of capital from the market via initial public offering (IPO). The collected amount will be allotted for business expansion, returning bank loans, and bearing IPO operational charges.
According to the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2019, the company's net asset value per share (NAVPS) with revaluation reserves is BDT 45.15, and NAVPS without revaluation reserves is BDT 30.20.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), in the 734th meeting, gave permission to Energypac to determine their cut-off price through electronic bidding on August 5, last.
LankaBangla Investments Ltd is in charge of maintaining the company's issues.
Energypac, one of the country's leading electro-mechanical engineering organizations, was established in 1995. Ever since then, the company has been duly acknowledged for its excellence in power generation, energy, infrastructure, commercial automotive, industrial and commercial building, and assembly and manufacturing fields.
Energypac Ltd is mainly an employee-owned organization since the employees of Energypac own a significant amount of the company shares. The distribution of profit among the employees is maintained under certain established policies.
Ever since its genesis, Energypac has been appraised for its employee friendliness. The company believes that the key pillars under its current superior base are its dynamic workforce and its ingenuity, trust, and integrity.
It is the honesty and dedication of each employee that has enabled Energypac to accomplish the identity it holds today in Bangladesh.
The company aims to terminate the fuel deficit issues in the country and enhance its client support to uphold the lifestyle as a genuine force. Which is why Energypac holds and believes in the slogan - "Energy Works Wonder".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign investors pour into India stocks despite sinking economy
Cheap seats give Chinese airlines a passenger bounce
Emirates airline says returned $1.4 bn in pandemic refunds
Turkish airlines increase frequency on Istanbul-Dhaka route
CSE revises CSE-50 Index
India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China
Humayun highlights zero accident policy in industries
Shafiqul Alam AB Bank’s new Independent Director


Latest News
BNP to join all upcoming polls: Fakhrul
PK Haldar wants to return home
Misbah calls on cricket rivals to tour Pakistan
Belarusian protest leader detained by masked men
Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says
Mominul upbeat to do well against Sri Lanka
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh
UK supports research on vaccine access in Bangladesh
Golam Sarwar made new Bangladesh envoy to Malaysia
Man run over by truck in Mymnsingh
Most Read News
Feni Zila Parishad chairman Aziz Ahmed no more
Narayanganj mosque blast: 8 Titas staff suspended
Why ‘Balsakhi’ and blackboard medium of education suits BD
Digital banking: Today’s demand for future banking
Monu gets AL nomination for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
Truck-jeep collision kills 4 in Habiganj
Probe body submits report to Home Ministry
N'ganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies, 10 in critical condition
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll jumps to 26
37 more virus deaths recorded in country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft