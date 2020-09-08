Video
Tobacco farmers, traders demand withdrawal of tax

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

Tobacco Cultivators and Traders Association's General Secretary Masum Ali Fakir accompanied by association leader, speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.

Hundreds of tobacco cultivators and traders have sought enactment of 'Tobacco Farmers Safety Law' and withdrawal of an extra tax on bidi effective from the current fiscal year 2020-21.
They also demanded inclusion of the bidi sector as 'cottage industry' to save the domestic industry rune by under privileged people in the North Bengal, mainly for Rangpur, Nilphamari and Dinajpur districts, from closure.
The organisers placed six-point demands at a press briefing at Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club in the capital on Monday.
Tobacco Cultivators and Traders Association's President Md Hamidul Haque, its Vice-President Shafiqul Islam Tuhin, tobacco trader Wahidul Islam, Cultivators Shree Chitta Ranzon and Shree Mohan Lal Roy, among others, were present at the event.
Tobacco Cultivators and Traders Association's General Secretary Masum Ali Fakir said in his written speech, "A vested quarters intentionally have increased the tax on bidi to destroy the livelihood of several lakh people who have no alternative profession to survive in the the largely sandy huge crop lands in the Northern region of the country."
If government will not withdraw the extra tax on bidi, people engaged in the trade the infamous Monga food cruch would return and put the people in the vicious cycle of poverty.
Masum Ali Fakir said, the tax on bidi was enhanced to give the extra financial facilities to the foreign cigarette companies.
The cultivators have been passing miserable days as their maximum tobacco still remain unsold as bidi prices increased due to higher tax in current fiscal year.
The bidi farmers and makers are now facing acute food and money crisis to lead their families amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
The government should save the lives to ensure all types of facilities to the tobacco farmers and traders by forming law and necessaries declarations immediately," he said.




"The tobacco is only used for raw matter in the bidi factories but unfortunately the owners of the factories have started to shut these gradually that may bring the alarming situation for the victims. So we are praying to government to save our lives after taking necessary steps," he added.


