Beximco LPG, Padma Oil to widen the autogas market



The agreement was signed by Padma Oil Company Limited (POCL) Managing Director Md Masudur Rahman and Beximco LPG Chief Executive Officer Mrinal Roy, accompanied by their colleagues display documents after signing a business deal at POCL office at BTMC Bhaban, Kawran Bazar. in Dhaka on Sunday.

The signing ceremony took place at the offices of Padma Oil Company at BTMC Bhaban, Kawran Bazar on Sunday, according to a press release.

Autogas is Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and is already a highly popular and admired fuel solution across the world for being energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

This agreement will ensure rapid penetration of AutoLPG for use in automobiles across the country. As per the agreement, Padma Oil will receive a royalty of Tk 0.50 per liter of LPG that is sold by Beximco LPG through their established AutoLPG pumps.

Currently, Padma oil has a network of 695 filling stations while Beximco LPG was granted 500 franchise licenses for AutoLPG stations by the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources earlier in 2016.

The agreement was signed by POCL Managing Director Md Masudur Rahman and Beximco LPG Chief Executive Officer Mrinal Roy.

The event was attended by senior officials of both the companies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrinal Roy said: "At the moment, Beximco LPG already is having 9 AutoLPG pumps operational with 45 more in the pipeline. The investment required for each pump varies depending on the location and capacity required.

"Beximco LPG commits delivery of the highest quality LPG mix of Propane and Butane to ensure that the fuel reaches the required Octane number and causes no damage to the engine of the vehicle."

Beximco LPG has been operating in the LPG sector since 2018 is the first-ever company in Bangladesh to provide composite fiberglass cylinders for household LPG consumption.

Beximco LPG Chief Commercial Officer M Muntasir Alam informed that these Composite cylinders are non-explosive and also enable the user to see the gas level from outside as these are made of translucent fiberglass material.

Furthermore, the tare weight of these cylinders is around 50 percent less than traditional steel cylinders enabling the user to carry them with ease, he added.















