Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:28 AM
latest
Home Business

Beximco LPG, Padma Oil to widen the autogas market

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

The agreement was signed by Padma Oil Company Limited (POCL) Managing Director Md Masudur Rahman and Beximco LPG Chief Executive Officer Mrinal Roy, accompanied by their colleagues display documents after signing a business deal at POCL office at BTMC Bhaban, Kawran Bazar. in Dhaka on Sunday.

The agreement was signed by Padma Oil Company Limited (POCL) Managing Director Md Masudur Rahman and Beximco LPG Chief Executive Officer Mrinal Roy, accompanied by their colleagues display documents after signing a business deal at POCL office at BTMC Bhaban, Kawran Bazar. in Dhaka on Sunday.

Beximco LPG Unit - 1 Ltd., has entered into an agreement with Padma Oil Company (a subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation) enabling Beximco LPG to setup LPG Pumps and commence sales of Autogas through the registered filling stations of Padma Oil Company ltd.
The signing ceremony took place at the offices of Padma Oil Company at BTMC Bhaban, Kawran Bazar on Sunday, according to a press release.
Autogas is Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and is already a highly popular and admired fuel solution across the world for being energy efficient and environmentally friendly.
This agreement will ensure rapid penetration of AutoLPG for use in automobiles across the country. As per the agreement, Padma Oil will receive a royalty of Tk 0.50 per liter of LPG that is sold by Beximco LPG through their established AutoLPG pumps.
 Currently, Padma oil has a network of 695 filling stations while Beximco LPG was granted 500 franchise licenses for AutoLPG stations  by the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources earlier in 2016.
The agreement was signed by POCL Managing Director Md Masudur Rahman and Beximco LPG Chief Executive Officer  Mrinal Roy.
The event was attended by senior officials of both the companies.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mrinal Roy said: "At the moment, Beximco LPG already is having 9 AutoLPG pumps operational with 45 more in the pipeline. The investment required for each pump varies depending on the location and capacity required.
"Beximco LPG commits delivery of the highest quality LPG mix of Propane and Butane to ensure that the fuel reaches the required Octane number and causes no damage to the engine of the vehicle."
 Beximco LPG has been operating in the LPG sector since 2018 is the first-ever company in Bangladesh to provide composite fiberglass cylinders for household LPG consumption.
Beximco LPG Chief Commercial Officer M Muntasir Alam informed that these Composite cylinders are non-explosive and also enable the user to see the gas level from outside as these are made of translucent fiberglass material.
Furthermore, the tare weight of these cylinders is around 50 percent less than traditional steel cylinders enabling the user to carry them with ease, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign investors pour into India stocks despite sinking economy
Cheap seats give Chinese airlines a passenger bounce
Emirates airline says returned $1.4 bn in pandemic refunds
Turkish airlines increase frequency on Istanbul-Dhaka route
CSE revises CSE-50 Index
India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China
Humayun highlights zero accident policy in industries
Shafiqul Alam AB Bank’s new Independent Director


Latest News
BNP to join all upcoming polls: Fakhrul
PK Haldar wants to return home
Misbah calls on cricket rivals to tour Pakistan
Belarusian protest leader detained by masked men
Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says
Mominul upbeat to do well against Sri Lanka
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh
UK supports research on vaccine access in Bangladesh
Golam Sarwar made new Bangladesh envoy to Malaysia
Man run over by truck in Mymnsingh
Most Read News
Feni Zila Parishad chairman Aziz Ahmed no more
Narayanganj mosque blast: 8 Titas staff suspended
Why ‘Balsakhi’ and blackboard medium of education suits BD
Digital banking: Today’s demand for future banking
Monu gets AL nomination for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
Truck-jeep collision kills 4 in Habiganj
Probe body submits report to Home Ministry
N'ganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies, 10 in critical condition
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll jumps to 26
37 more virus deaths recorded in country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft