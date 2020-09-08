Video
DSE, CSE edge up amid volatile trading

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Monday as investors were active in buying and selling of shares throughout the session.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged up by 10.61 points or 0.21 per cent to one-year high at 4,959. Two other indices also edged up. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 7.07 points to finish at 1,723 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 1.64 points to close at 1,142. The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 55 points to close at 14,169 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 34 points to close at 8,542. Of the issues traded, 112 gained, 125 declined and 32 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 16.60 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 312 million.



