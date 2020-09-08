Video
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020
Banks Sit On Tk 23,847 Crore Idle Money

Low demand for fresh investment amid pandemic blamed

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Jibon Islam

Idle money in the country's banking system has surged to a total of Tk 23,847 crore at the end of July this year and business sources said it spilled up because businesses were not interested to borrow for fresh investment amid the pandemic risks.
In uncertain environment most businesses were running in limited scale and were away from making new investments at least in the last six months. Only garment sector was operating in limited scale with limited buying orders.
Industry sources said most businessmen were planning to go for fresh borrowing and investment only when the situation will become normal and the economy will fully bounce back. Until then borrowing from banks will go slow and idle money will grow.
Lending of almost all public, private and foreign banks are invariably linked with financing new businesses and supplying working capital to existing businesses. Businesses are not injecting fresh investment and Bangladesh Bank (BB) figure highlighted this abnormal rise of idle money by the end of July or early August.
Four state owned commercial banks - Sonali, Agrani, Janata and Rupali have together Tk 8,958 crore idle money in their vault. Another Tk 10,882 crore idle money reported in private commercial banks, besides Tk 4,006 crore in the hands of the foreign banks.
Even the disbursement of the government announced stimulus money stands so far at 58 percent of the total fund of Tk 1,03,000 crore making recovery of banking very slow, according to the BB statement.
As per banking law, all public, private and foreign banks are required to keep around Tk 196,000 crore mandatory cash reserves (CRR) given the levels of deposits at the moment. But it stands over Tk 335,797 crore at the moment. It means around Tk 139,558 crore additional funds are available in banks without demand for lending.
Noted economist A.B. Mirza Azizul Islam told the Daily Observer this is not a situation for new investment when people are fighting for survival. One has to wait for business recovery, he said.
Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director of Mutual Trust Bank and former Chairman, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) said private sector investors are not interested to invest in pandemic situation. As a result, releasing bank loans is slower than any other period. So, the amount of deposit is increasing.
Increase in foreign remittance is also one of the reasons of increasing deposits in the banks, he added.


