Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:28 AM
Ensure fair investigation into the N’ganj mosque blast

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Last Friday night we have witnessed a horrific tragedy to have killed and badly injured devotees at a Narayanganj mosque. The deadly explosion has already claimed 25 lives and more is likely to add up to the list as many of the victims remain in critical condition.  The heart breaking photos of people who have lost their loved ones appearing in different media, have left us with no words. Our deepest condolence is with those people who have lost their loved ones.

However, such easily avoidable calamity is not at all a new phenomenon in our country. This disaster could have been avoided easily if necessary measures were taken at the right time.  Different media reports suggest that the leakage in gas pipe was unfixed for more than a month and leaked gas had accumulated inside the ground floor of the mosque. This reason has been widely assumed to be the primary cause of this deadly explosion.

Moreover, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company have been accused for demanding Tk 50,000 for fixing the supply related problem. However, mosque management committee secretary had reportedly visited the Titas office about 20 days ago to inform them about the problem. Given multiple reports about a gas leakage, why did Titas and the local authorities not come forward to handle the issue on time? The mosque could have been identified as unsafe premises and shut down till the problem was fixed. It is difficult to believe that an unresolved matter - worth around just Taka fifty thousand could cause such a disaster.

 The prime minister has already urged to look into the matter whether mosques are constructed according to correct and safe designs, and with the permission from the authorities concerned.  So far, three probe committees have been formed by the deputy commissioner of Narayanganj, Fire Service and Civil Defence and by Titas respectively to investigate the deadly explosion. The fire service and civil defence-led probe body is to dig up the floor of the mosque for investigating the issue. 

We hope that the investigations are conducted speedily and impartially. The government must ensure that those responsible for the negligence that caused this accident are appropriately reprimanded. Only exemplary punishment can ensure justice to the grieving family members of the deceased people.





Furthermore, we need to detect if other sacred places are safe and secured from such horrific accidents.

Electric supply lines and gas pipelines should be checked by relevant authorities. Local administrators, such as ward councillors must get promptly engaged in this regard. Lastly, we do not want to witness any more mothers whaling for her child, wives weeping in silence or howling of a father carrying his son's dead body. Our gross negligence should not be a further reason for any avoidable accident to occur. Let the Narayanganj mosque blast be the last tragedy in the list of disasters.



