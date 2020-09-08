Video
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020
French magazine offensive cartoon on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020

Dear Sir
Recently French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished a provocative cartoon about Islam and its prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The cartoon was first published few years back, provoking worldwide criticism. The magazine was targeted by Islamist gunmen in 2015.

It is a matter of grave concern that it described a horrifying act prompted by stereotyping and mocking of Islam's greatest personality. Mankind needs to unite in such crucial times facing the world due to the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic to exert more efforts to achieve solidarity, tolerance and respect of cultural and religious diversity. This time whimsical act of the magazine is very dangerous crime. Freedom of expression doesn't mean that whatever a publishing house wants can publish. They should be bear in mind that like the freedom of expression, everyone has the right to perform their religious belief and faith.





Charlie Hebdo not only hurts the sentiment of others belief but also provokes extremism by doing so. French government should stop such provoking activity of the magazine; otherwise, it would be very dangerous for the world peace and stability.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



