

Pranab Mukherjee: A friend of Bangladesh



He was the first Bengali President of India and known as 'Chanakya' in all-India politics, a Congress party politician, and a statesman. Before serving as President between 2012 and 2017, he held several important portfolios during his 51-year political career, including the finance, foreign, and defence ministries. The Bangladesh government has declared Wednesday a day of mourning in honour of him.



Today, as I look at Pranab Mukherjee's entire political career, his long political journey appears to be bright. He started his career as a teacher of political science teacher at Vidyanagar College. Later he became a politician. He had a political career of about 50 years. It started in 1969 and ended with his retirement as President in 2017.



Pranab Mukherjee has been a true friend since the birth of Bangladesh. This friendship started with the liberation war of 1971. He was active in giving shelter and help to the freedom fighters during our liberation war. As a young member of the Rajya Sabha, he became vocal in gaining the recognition of Bangladesh's expatriate government from India's Government. The Liberation War of Bangladesh was one of the big reasons for his debut in national politics. Indira Gandhi was attracted to his talent and took him to Congress, leaving behind the prominent leaders.



Bangladesh honoured Pranab Mukherjee for his contribution to the Liberation War in 1971. His support for our Liberation War in 1971 was for humanitarian reason. He had personal acquaintances and friendships with many Bangladeshi politicians. He always stood for improving Bangladesh-India relations and tried to help Bangladesh from his position.



The 47th convocation of Dhaka University held in 2013. It was also an impeccable addition to convocation history. The keynote speaker of the convocation was erstwhile President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who delivered speech in Bengali. On that day, he told in an emotional tone, "For me personally, this is an emotional journey. I have my roots in Bangladesh's soil and have imbibed its language, traditions, and culture as my wife was born in Narailand started her education here. When I was a child, I never dreamt that I would come here as the President of my country one day. India and Bangladesh are interlinked like no other nations on earth. Our destinies are interwoven just like our history and our geography." Thus, he was, in the real sense, a Bengali to the core.



His role is South Asian politics was noteworthy. SAARC was then wholly ineffective due to the India-Pakistan conflict. But in 2008, Pranab Mukherjee became India's foreign minister and wanted to see SAARC as an effective body. When the SAARC Summit was held in Delhi in April 2006, his enterprising role as Foreign Minister was well known. On that Conference, emphasized was given on enhancing inter-regional connectivity and people-to-people contacts between South Asian countries. He became a great teacher because of his knowledge, talent, wisdom, and global political strategy. However, his acceptance in the subcontinent's political arena outside the Congress in India also gave him a special status in politics.



Pranab Mukherjee was a legendary politician of the subcontinent. He always considered Bangladesh with love and good wishes. In his words, "To my mind, it is Bangladesh, the birth of a nation of 7 crore people in 1971." In India, he was probably the last person in terms of gentleman politicians, regardless of party affiliation. Forgetting the party and forgetting the colours, everyone would go to him for advice on resolving the political crisis. His death marked the end of an era.

The writer is a post-graduate student, Department









of Political Science, University of Dhaka





"The birth of an independent Bangladesh remains the 'most significant' event in my long public life"- Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee said in an interview with The Times of India in 2017. That was the view of Pranab Mukherjee about Bangladesh, who passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on August 31. He was a remarkable politician of the subcontinent, the most successful Bengali in post-independence all India politics and, a genuine friend of Bangladesh, son-in-law of our Narail District.He was the first Bengali President of India and known as 'Chanakya' in all-India politics, a Congress party politician, and a statesman. Before serving as President between 2012 and 2017, he held several important portfolios during his 51-year political career, including the finance, foreign, and defence ministries. The Bangladesh government has declared Wednesday a day of mourning in honour of him.Today, as I look at Pranab Mukherjee's entire political career, his long political journey appears to be bright. He started his career as a teacher of political science teacher at Vidyanagar College. Later he became a politician. He had a political career of about 50 years. It started in 1969 and ended with his retirement as President in 2017.Pranab Mukherjee has been a true friend since the birth of Bangladesh. This friendship started with the liberation war of 1971. He was active in giving shelter and help to the freedom fighters during our liberation war. As a young member of the Rajya Sabha, he became vocal in gaining the recognition of Bangladesh's expatriate government from India's Government. The Liberation War of Bangladesh was one of the big reasons for his debut in national politics. Indira Gandhi was attracted to his talent and took him to Congress, leaving behind the prominent leaders.Bangladesh honoured Pranab Mukherjee for his contribution to the Liberation War in 1971. His support for our Liberation War in 1971 was for humanitarian reason. He had personal acquaintances and friendships with many Bangladeshi politicians. He always stood for improving Bangladesh-India relations and tried to help Bangladesh from his position.The 47th convocation of Dhaka University held in 2013. It was also an impeccable addition to convocation history. The keynote speaker of the convocation was erstwhile President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who delivered speech in Bengali. On that day, he told in an emotional tone, "For me personally, this is an emotional journey. I have my roots in Bangladesh's soil and have imbibed its language, traditions, and culture as my wife was born in Narailand started her education here. When I was a child, I never dreamt that I would come here as the President of my country one day. India and Bangladesh are interlinked like no other nations on earth. Our destinies are interwoven just like our history and our geography." Thus, he was, in the real sense, a Bengali to the core.His role is South Asian politics was noteworthy. SAARC was then wholly ineffective due to the India-Pakistan conflict. But in 2008, Pranab Mukherjee became India's foreign minister and wanted to see SAARC as an effective body. When the SAARC Summit was held in Delhi in April 2006, his enterprising role as Foreign Minister was well known. On that Conference, emphasized was given on enhancing inter-regional connectivity and people-to-people contacts between South Asian countries. He became a great teacher because of his knowledge, talent, wisdom, and global political strategy. However, his acceptance in the subcontinent's political arena outside the Congress in India also gave him a special status in politics.Pranab Mukherjee was a legendary politician of the subcontinent. He always considered Bangladesh with love and good wishes. In his words, "To my mind, it is Bangladesh, the birth of a nation of 7 crore people in 1971." In India, he was probably the last person in terms of gentleman politicians, regardless of party affiliation. Forgetting the party and forgetting the colours, everyone would go to him for advice on resolving the political crisis. His death marked the end of an era.The writer is a post-graduate student, Departmentof Political Science, University of Dhaka