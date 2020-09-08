Literacy for human development



The global celebrations of the Day will be composed of two virtual meetings: (1) Meeting on 'Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond: the role of educators and changing pedagogies' and (2) Meeting on the Laureates of the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes 2020. The main objectives of the two meetings are:



(1) To enhance understandings about impact of the COVID-19 crisis on teaching and learning of youth and adult literacy, and educators, and to reflect on re-imagined teaching approaches in times of the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. (2) To increase awareness of the need to reinforce support for educators and their professionalization in promoting youth and adult literacy towards the achievement of the SDG4 in its totality. (2) To generate and share new knowledge related to educators, including that pertaining both to their profile, pre- and in-service training and also to their pedagogies and teaching methodologies.



Challenges: Educators are at the heart of promoting quality lifelong learning. If educators are motivated, trained adequately and consistently, guaranteed decent working conditions, satisfactorily remunerated, and provided career prospects, youth and adult literacy programmes can be more successful and lead to better learning and development outcomes. However, this scenario is rare, not only because governments and partners tend to focus more on teachers in formal education but also for a range of other reasons at the system and programme levels.



The recent COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated the fragility of many youth and adult literacy educators, programmes and systems as represented by abrupt suspension of numerous programmes. Educators have an important role to play in learning lessons from the COVID-19 crisis and reimagining effective teaching and learning. The COVID-19 crisis has been also a reminder of the educators' catalytic role in generating the transformative power of literacy for people's empowerment, social transformation, and the betterment of humanity and the planet, within and beyond the SDG4 context.



Moving forward through the COVID-19 era and beyond, it is necessary to understand the state and a range of issues that prevented literacy teaching and learning, as well as educators, from being most effective. At the system level, a prominent challenge is the shortage and uneven distribution of educators, especially in non-formal settings and disadvantaged areas. Another serious challenge concerns the limited capacities of some educators. For instance, in many areas, a secondary level of education or an even lower level is considered to be a sufficient qualification for adult literacy educators. There are also programmes that rely on volunteers with insufficient teaching skills.



In addition to the above challenges, there is a need to ensure a 'professional development continuum' that supports literacy educators through pre-service training, in- service training and continuous support, while ensuring coherence between these. Such a continuum can support educators in developing their identities as professionals and pursuing continued learning throughout their careers. This can empower them to adapt more easily to unforeseen demands and challenges as the world changes. The capacities and resilience to manage distance teaching during the COVID-19 crisis is a case in point. Furthermore, many educators are insufficiently remunerated and work in difficult conditions with limited career prospects.

Bangladesh context & my view: Like elsewhere, schools and all educational institution of all tiers are closed in Bangladesh since March 15 because of Covid-19. However attempts have been made to somehow engage children/students in learning process through Television and Radio programmes. Efforts are there for online classes too. But because of inadequate connectivity facilities, lack of resources by a large number of people and the great digital divide as mentioned by UNESCO world report, educational activities of the students of schools, colleges and universities in Bangladesh are not functioning to the desirable extent.



So the concern of all concerned with education - pupils, teacher and parents their views and choices need to be duly considered and co-ordinate with those in authority-policy planners and government. It is also very much relevant to continue update and upgrade the literacy programmes which are thrown in more difficult situation. It is almost in a standstill position due to Corona.



Non experts like me stressed on linking literacy programmes with skill development before Covid-19, inspired by the UNESCO's theme on the Day in the past, experiences of different nearby countries and guidelines/activities of Asia South Pacific Association for Basic and Adult Education (ASPBAE). My emphasis was especially for the workers who go abroad for earning wages as mostly unskilled workers from Bangladesh working abroad earn low wages, remit less and often face various problems in host countries. According to Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, of the workers who worked abroad since 1976, 33 per cent were skilled and two per cent were professionals.



The World Bank Group's Migrants and Remittances Report of 2017 ranked Bangladesh as the top 9th remittance receiving country in the world with its $13.5 billion remittance receipt. The WB ranked India as the highest remittance receiving nation for the year with $79 billion remittance receipt. During the year in review, 16.4 million Indians and 7.8 million Bangladeshis worked abroad. Bangladeshi unskilled workers were paid half the wages of skilled workers from India, the Philippines and Sri Lanka. Bangladeshis who work abroad seriously press on the point that Bangladesh needs to overcome the branding as a nation of unskilled workers.



Obviously skills development has link and relevance with the literacy programmes of both the young and the old, in schools and factories. It is high time during and after the pandemic, we review our programmes in literacy. International Literacy Day offers a moment to review the progress and come together to tackle the challenges ahead.



We should get used to emphasise more on actual work in line with international experiences keeping intact our national interests, on the basis of commitment and appropriate planning to achieve literacy for all, from the young learners to the aged and the adults along with those who work in fields and factories.



Facilitating internet connectivity for the teachers and learners with steps to remove barriers to digital parity as far as possible and linking literacy with skill development will definitely add to their efficiency level to a great extent. Simultaneously, action plans linking literacy programmes with job market may be called need of the hour for which there is no alternative to skill development of each and every learner.



True, the pandemic has taken away many jobs, made many people unemployed. But it is also worth mentioning that it has opened many scopes for innovation and employment opportunities. It is therefore high time to special steps in crisis period. Literacy programmes naturally cannot be an exception. After all learning is meant for human beings and human development.

Prof. Quazi Faruque Ahmed, Chairperson, Initiative for Human Development (I.H.D) & Member, National Education Policy 2010 Committee, Bangladesh















