CHATTOGRAM, Sept 7: Police rescued a missing schoolboy from Sadarghat area of the district on Sunday, six days after he went missing.

Ahsan Habib Mahi, son of Abul Kalam, went missing in Nabinagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria on September 1.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Makbul Hossain said police rescued him from Madarbari area of Sadarghat.

Mahi went missing at around 11am on September 1 when he went out of home, the ASP added.